La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham announces retirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After more than 30 years with the La Crosse Police Department, the announcement was made Thursday that Assistant Chief Rob Abraham is retiring.

The move was in a post on the department's Facebook page.

It said that Abraham started with the department on July 30, 1990, as a Civilian Service Employee. In 1994, he became an officer. He then worked his way up through the ranks as a Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and Captain of several departments inside the LCPD before becoming assistant chief in 2011.

He served briefly as interim chief in 2019 following the departure of Chief Ron Tischer. He moved back to assistant chief with the advancement of Shawn Kudron as the current chief later that year.

The post also said that during part of his time with the La Crosse Police Department, he was able to serve alongside his father Mike Abraham, who also had a long career with the department.

A tradition in law enforcement continues as Rob's son Michael is attending the State Patrol Academy.

Earlier this year, Abraham was elected to the La Crosse School Board.