La Crosse School District wants input on long-range plans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over the next several months, the School District of La Crosse is asking for input from residents regarding its long-range facility plans.

In a release from the district Thursday afternoon, it said that the two challenges it faces are declining enrollment and aging buildings.

The district said that during the past 20 years, enrollment has dropped by about 1,400 students. Fewer students means fewer revenue dollars from the state for education.

Because of that, the district said it has less need for the number of facilities it has due to the fewer students in the buildings. While it has consolidated two schools and built Northside Elementary, declining enrollment has impacted the district's budget.

The release also said that five of the district's buildings are over 80 years old and at the end of their life cycles according to the district. It said that, "While these schools are safe and acceptable for educating students, they require tens of millions of dollars in maintenance to bring them up to modern codes and to address critical needs. These structures were designed for education in the 1920s and 1930s, not 2021. Even with additions and ongoing upkeep, these older structures will never provide the modern educational environments students deserve for 21st century learning expectations."

“We want all of our school buildings to meet the learning needs of our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. “The additions and renovations the school district has made in each era over the last 80 years have allowed the school district to do just that. However, we are at a point with our older buildings where the limitations of their original construction and the costs of ongoing maintenance may not allow us to add on and renovate to provide the modern learning environments our community expects and our students deserve.”

The district plans to spend the next six months getting community input on setting its educational and environmental learning expectations. Several community focus groups are planned to get the input.

Anyone interested in attending either one of the upcoming focus groups being held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m on June 30, at Logan Middle School, and July 7, at Longfellow Middle School are asked to please RSVP by contacting Kelly Galván in the superintendent’s office at kgalvan@lacrossesd.org or by calling 608-789-7628.