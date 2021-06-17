Mayor working to add “Homeless Coordinator” position at city hall for long term Houska Park solution

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Mitch Reynolds hopes to create a city position to help the unsheltered community find long term housing.

The city has received an increase in complaints about the homeless population living in Houska Park.

"For those people who are at their laptop and they're punching out messages on social media about how homeless people should be in jail, or they should get out of our community or whatever it is I just challenge them to go down the path that some of these folks have and have that same viewpoint," Mayor Reynolds said. "We have to treat people humanely and we have to provide at least a safe place for them to go and to sleep and to be at least in some way human."

"We're all just people," Matthew Murray said. "We're out here doing the best we can."

Murray is currently living in a tent in Houska Park.

He said he's living with a drug addiction and displaced from his family.

"People who like to come out here and look at us like we're nothing, like we're pieces of garbage," He said. "We're not garbage. We're people."

Mayor Reynolds recognized Murray's humanity and that the situation at Houska Park is temporary.

"We know this is not a long term strategy," Mayor Reynolds said. "We understand that we are just creating a safe place for now. This is basically an unsheltered shelter if you will."

Some people said they have nowhere else to go while they work with organizations like Independent Living Resources to find a permanent home.

"We all have different backgrounds. Some of us are single parents trying to get our children back some of us are trying to just find work and some of us are out here not trying so hard but it's give and take," David Olsen, one of the Houska Park residents, said. "[They] try to help out everyone because you can't pick and choose who you help out you have to help out everyone equally."

Mayor Reynolds said he hopes to create the "Homeless Coordinator" position within the next few months.