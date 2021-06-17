Migrants will replace inmates in a South Texas prison

DALLAS (AP) — Texas is transferring inmates from a state prison to make room for migrants detained by state authorities. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel said Thursday that the prison system on Wednesday began moving inmates from the medium-to-minimum-security Dolph Briscoe Unit prison in Dilley, about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio. He says the move was made in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that state authorities arrest and confine migrants who are in the country illegally and committed a state or federal crime.