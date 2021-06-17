Montenegro minister ousted over Srebrenica genocide denial

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin lawmakers have ousted a government minister who has denied the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, in a vote that has shaken the new government and exposed a rift within the Balkan country’s ruling coalition. Parliament on Thursday voted 43:27 to replace the Human and Minority Rights Minister Vladimir Leposavic for disputing recently that the killing of some 8,000 Bosniak Muslims in Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb forces amounted to genocide. Montenegrin lawmakers also passed a resolution condemning the Srebrenica genocide despite firm opposition from the pro-Serb parties in the governing alliance. The vote passed instead thanks to the pro-Western opposition.