LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Weather is forcing a change of plans for tonight's Moon Tunes event in La Crosse.

Instead of having the musical performances at Riverside Park, organizers moved the concert to the Cavalier Theater at 114 5th Ave. North.

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra is opening the show at 5:30 p.m. followed by American Idol finalist Reed Grimm and his band.