Myanmar extends detention of US journalist Danny Fenster

BANGKOK (AP) — The American journalist in Myanmar detained last month by authorities has made an appearance in a special court in the prison where he is being held. A statement from the online news magazine Frontier Myanmar where David Fenster is managing editor says he faces a charge that carries a potential three-year prison term. The charge criminalizes any attempt to cause fear, spread false news, or agitate directly or indirectly a criminal offense against a government employee. Myanmar’s military government has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting journalists. The magazine said it did not know the reason for the charge.