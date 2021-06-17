N. Ireland parties ease crisis that threatened power-sharing

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s biggest political parties appear set to agree on a new government after ending a standoff that threatened to scuttle the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration. The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party has picked Northern Ireland Assembly member Paul Givan as its choice of first minister. But the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein had threatened not to fill the post of deputy because of a feud about protections for the Irish language. Under the power-sharing arrangements, a government can’t be formed unless both roles are filled. Early Thursday the British government said an agreement had been struck and the Northern Ireland Executive was due to meet later in the day.