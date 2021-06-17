Nadal, Osaka both out for Wimbledon; she’ll go to Olympics

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are sitting out Wimbledon this year. That leaves the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament without two of the sport’s biggest stars as it returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nadal also said in a series of posts on social media that he will miss the Tokyo Olympics. Osaka said she will go to the Summer Games. She represents Japan in competition and is expected to be in the spotlight during the Olympics. Osaka withdrew last month from the French Open to take a mental health break.