Play halted for Eriksen tribute during Denmark-Belgium game

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark and Belgium players have halted their European Championship match for a stadium-wide minute’s applause for Christian Eriksen. Play was stopped after the clock hit 10 minutes to start the tribute. It was a pre-planned action to honor Eriksen. The midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team. Eriksen is recovering in a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s first game against Finland at Euro 2020. The hospital is close enough to Parken Stadium that Eriksen was expected to hear the tribute from his room. Yussuf Poulsen scored in the second minute to give Denmark a 1-0 lead.