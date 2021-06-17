Plea deal reached for man charged with killing his wife

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Buffalo County man is convicted of killing his wife earlier this year after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Medeiros from Nelson was found guilty of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide in the January death of his wife Jolene.

He was originally charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide in Buffalo County Circuit Court.

According to WQOW, an investigator says Medeiros told him that he got out of bed, grabbed a shotgun, and fired it. He said Jolene Medeiros was screaming at him, so he fired a second time. She died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Mederios' sentencing is scheduled for August 18.