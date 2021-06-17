Police: 4 slain in Chicago mass killing all shot in head

CHICAGO (AP) — A police report says a mass shooting that left four people dead and four others wounded at a house on Chicago’s South Side was believed to have been carried out by two people who shot all but one of the victims in the head. Police say Thursday that no arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting. The killings were among recent massing shootings in Chicago and elsewhere in the country that have prompted fears about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer. Police spokesman Steve Rusanov told the Chicago Sun-Times that the suspects had broken into the home. Earlier in the week, police said there were no signs of forced entry and that police believed the shooting stemmed from an argument.