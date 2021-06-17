Pope Francis champions workers’ right to organize in unions

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is championing the right of all workers to unionize, as economic activity is poised to increase after the pandemic. The pontiff stressed the needs of the most vulnerable workers, including migrants, in a video message Thursday to participants at a conference organized by the International Labor Organization, a United Nations agency. Francis said efforts to rebuild economies after COVID-19 setbacks must aim at a future with “decent and dignified working conditions,” originating in collective bargaining. He called the “right to organize in unions” one of the fundamental protections for workers. He noted that many migrants and vulnerable workers are often excluded from national health plans.