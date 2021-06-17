Prosecutors request life sentence for ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan prosecutors have requested a life sentence for the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” as he faces terrorism charges, while his family asserts that he faces mistreatment and an unfair trial. Paul Rusesabagina, once praised for saving hundreds of ethnic Tutsis from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide as a hotel manager, faces charges related to attacks by an armed group inside Rwanda in 2018 and 2019. Prosecutors seek to link him to activities that killed at least nine people. Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. resident, has denied the charges, arguing his case is politically motivated after his criticism of Rwanda’s longtime president.