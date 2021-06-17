Prosecutors seek ‘very substantial’ prison time for Avenatti

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a “very substantial” prison sentence on Michael Avenatti for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike. Prosecutors noted in a Manhattan federal court submission Wednesday that Probation Office officials recommend an eight-year prison term for the once high-profile California attorney. The government said Avenatti deserved a lengthy prison term at a sentencing in two weeks because he used his law degree and fame to try to force the apparel maker to pay out up to $25 million. Avenatti was convicted at trial last year. His lawyers have urged leniency, saying six months in prison and a year of home detention would be sufficient.