Q&A: Abdul-Jabbar talks new documentary, MLK, social justice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is an NBA legend, but the man known for his trademark skyhook shot has also devoted his life advocating for equality and social justice. Abdul-Jabbar will take another step in his activism walk as an executive producer and narrator of the documentary “Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America,” which premieres Saturday on the History Channel. The one-hour documentary explores the history of protests that shaped the course for justice in America like the labor movement of the 1880s, women’s suffrage and civil rights along with the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter movements. It will also feature footage from Abdul-Jabbar’s personal experiences.