Racing for Jason rallies for Schaller

West Salem, Wis. - (WXOW) - Members of the local racing community are rallying to help one of their own, racecar driver Jason Schaller. It was back in 1997 that Schaller began his racing. For him, it was Thunder Stock cars on the 1/4 mile track. This past summer, Schaller looked to take it up a notch with the purchase of a Sportsman car. But before he could get his number 24 car on the 1/2 mile track he received some terrible news. Schaller was diagnosed with ALS, more commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. His friend Lance Berger remembers what followed.

"Two weeks after his diagnosis he told me to park it," Berger said. "I could not let that happen."

Berger quickly gathered up friends within the racing community. The work that needed to be done got done, including engine and body work to get the Schaller car race ready. They surprised Schaller on Memorial Day.

"The racing community is no different than family," Berger said. "They're all willing to help each other out and they really jumped to help here."

Berger added how some local sponsors were also more than willing to help anyway they could. The collective support turned into a successful opening weekend for Team Schaller. The number 24 car won it's first heat and performed well in it's feature race.

This weekend, another opportunity for a win. Team Schaller will be racing at La Crosse Speedway on fan photo night. It's also a chance for spectators to get some up close pictures of the car.

For more information on Racing for Jason #24 go to https://www.facebook.com/Racing-for-Jason-24-108353591463126 and racing information can be found at https://lacrossespeedway.com/