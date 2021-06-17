Road weather info monitors getting installed in SE Minnesota

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Starting June 21, drivers may come across short-term lane closures as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) installs some new road and weather monitors along highways.

They're installing what's known as Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations in six locations in the southeastern Minnesota including I-90 near La Crescent and Highway 63 near Lake City.

Stations are also going in along state highways near Zumbrota, Lyle, and near the Iowa border.

The stations gather weather information such as atmospheric parameters according to MnDOT, along with pavement conditions and visibility. The data gathered is tied in with camera images to determine maintenance decisions. The information is also passed to the National Weather Service and Minnesota's 511 system.

There are currently 125 RWIS stations in the state.

During the installation of the new stations, drivers may see orange cones or flaggers by the projects when lane closures are needed to complete the work.

MnDOT asks drivers to stay alert, obey speed limits, and watch for workers in those areas.