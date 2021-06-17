Severe thunderstorm threat this evening

Finally, t-storms are here…

Heat and humidity is leading to t-storms this afternoon and evening. The storms are increasing in intensity and coverage and will be with us through this evening. They will come through in scattered fashion and will bring much needed rainfall.

Hot weather again today…

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s has meant the conditions for t-storms with large hail, flash flooding and damaging winds. There is also a small risk of a tornado or two. The upshot is that you will want to keep an eye on the sky and heed any warnings that are issued. You can use the News 19 Weather App and our website to follow this weather system. We will have complete updates on WXOW this evening when warranted.

Cooling trend by the weekend…

Friday will still be quite hot, but the skies will be clearing out in the wake of the storm system and cooling into the 80s will occur for the weekend. Another storm system will arrive for Sunday and t-storms will be likely. That will be followed by cooler and dry weather next week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season will likely continue through the rest of June, and mold counts will run a bit high, too. Weed pollen season is next on the list.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden