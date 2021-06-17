Severe weather possible into this evening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The potential for severe weather is ramping up this afternoon and into this evening.

Severe weather watches are in effect until 10 p.m. for portions of northeastern Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s has meant the conditions for t-storms with large hail, flash flooding and damaging winds. There is also a small risk of a tornado or two. The upshot is that you will want to keep an eye on the sky and heed any warnings that are issued. You can use the News 19 Weather App and our website to follow this weather system. We will have complete updates on WXOW this evening when warranted.

As storms develop, large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. Isolated tornadoes and localized flooding could be a possibility as well according to the Stormtracker 19 Forecast Team.

