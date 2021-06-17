Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Vernon County

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LA

CROSSE…SOUTHWESTERN JUNEAU…NORTHEASTERN VERNON…WEST CENTRAL

ADAMS AND MONROE COUNTIES…

At 1127 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Tomah to near Westby. Movement was

east at 50 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Tomah, Mauston, New Lisbon, Elroy, Hillsboro, Cashton, Necedah,

Dellwood, Glendale, Portland, Lindina, Norwalk, Camp Douglas,

Ontario, Wilton, Ridgeville, Kendall, Kelly, Clifton and Cutler.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 140 and 147.

Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 68.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 32 and 45.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.