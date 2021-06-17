UEFA asks Euro 2020 teams to stop removing sponsor bottles

GENEVA (AP) — The trend of removing sponsor bottles at European Championship news conferences was started by Cristiano Ronaldo. UEFA has now asked teams to stop it. Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli have all removed sponsor bottles away from the view of cameras when taking their seats. Pogba is Muslim and does not drink alcohol and objected to the green bottles of the Euro 2020 tournament’s beer sponsor. Ronaldo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli moved the Coca-Cola bottles from in front of them. UEFA says it reminded the 24 teams to respect sponsors and the contributions they make to European soccer.