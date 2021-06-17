US locks down embassy in Afghanistan amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is locking down because of a massive spike in coronavirus cases among employees. The embassy in Kabul already is on uncertain footing due to the imminent withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. And now the embassy is ordering staffers into virtual isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s already killed at least one person and sent 114 into quarantine. The embassy says in a notice to employees that almost all group activities, including work meetings and recreational gatherings, are banned. The restrictions will remain in place until the chain of transmission is broken. Violators will be removed from the country on the next available flight.