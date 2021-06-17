VeeKay expects to race at Mid-Ohio after breaking collarbone

Rinus VeeKay was on a 75-mile training ride when he lost control of his bicycle, flew over the handlebars and landed so hard on his left shoulder that the impact also cracked his helmet. The rising IndyCar star immediately knew he’d broken a bone. VeeKay will miss Sunday’s race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, but told The Associated Press he’s determined to be back in the car at Mid-Ohio in two weeks and salvage his breakout season. The 20-year-old Dutchman is fifth in the IndyCar standings. He will be replaced at Road America by Oliver Askew.