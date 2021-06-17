Weather Whys: Heading into Space

LA CROSSE, Wis. [WXOW] - With the recent lunar and solar eclipses that were both seen partially here in La Crosse, our Weather whys will look at the differences of the phenomenon.

Lunar Eclipse...

By definition, lunar is of, determined by, or resembling the moon. So we focus on the moon with this eclipse and this mainly occurs during the night hours. The moon will reach the complete opposite side of the earth from the sun. This will then cast a shadow on the moon from the earth blocking light to the moon.

Earth will cast a shadow on the moon

Solar Eclipse...

By definition, relating to or determined by the sun. So now we focus on the sun as solar eclipses happen during the day. In this situation, the moon comes between the earth and the sun. From our view, the moon blocks the sunlight to earth, which means the shadow is casting on earth.

Total solar eclipse is the moon blocking the sunlight to earths surface

With both solar and lunar eclipses, they are seen as total or partial eclipses dependent on your location earth. Here is a list of the upcoming solar and lunar eclipses for La Crosse.

Upcoming lunar and solar eclipses

