Adaptive water ski provides once in a lifetime opportunity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Adults and children with disabilities had the opportunity to take to the river on Friday, giving them the chance to feel the freedom of the open water.

The River City Water Ski Team held an adaptive water ski event at Airport Beach on French Island. People with disabilities of all ages had the choice to ski alone or with two side skiers with specially designed equipment.

Event volunteer Rich Rice says it meant a lot to be able to provide this opportunity to people. “There is nothing better about having somebody come across the finish line so to speak and again taking that anxious person and explaining all the equipment and making sure they have a safe and fun experience take them out for a loop on the Black River bring them back in successfully and again the joy that our volunteer seeing that it’s just really fun.”

The event is thanks to a partnership with the North American Squirrel Association. A second adaptive ski day will be held in August.