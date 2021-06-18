AstraZeneca claims victory in tussle with EU over deliveries

BRUSSELS (AP) — Coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca is claiming victory in a court tussle with the European Union over allegations that it was not producing shots fast enough. AstraZeneca said in a statement Friday that the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, had requested that the drug-maker deliver 120 million vaccine doses in total by the end of June 2021, but that a judge in Brussels ordered delivery of 80.2 million doses by 27 September 2021. AstraZeneca was seen as a key pillar of the 27-member EU’s vaccine rollout. Its contract with the Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed. The judgement also acknowledged that the difficulties experienced by AstraZeneca had a substantial impact on the delay, the company said.