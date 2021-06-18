Blasts in Myanmar’s biggest city kill 2, destroy army truck

BANGKOK (AP) — At least two explosions have rocked a neighborhood in Myanmar’s biggest city, killing two people, destroying a military truck and damaging a taxi in what appeared to be a serious escalation of violence between the country’s military rulers and their pro-democracy opponents. Myanmar media say the blasts in Yangon’s working-class Tarmwe neighborhood were caused by bombs, though there was no official confirmation. The neighborhood has been a stronghold of resistance to the military government. The blasts are widely assumed to have been carried out by opponents of the junta that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.