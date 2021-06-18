Can we talk? Gannett promotes effort at bridging gaps

NEW YORK (AP) — The Gannett media company is promoting an effort to get Americans who live on either side of the ideological divide to talk to each other. The company has helped set up hundreds of video conferences with volunteers across the country willing to talk with people who disagree with them, part of a “National Week of Conversation” that ends this weekend. For two participants, it felt like an awkward first date but they warmed up and found common ground. Gannett was disappointed with how many people signed up but happy they had good experiences, and promised to try again.