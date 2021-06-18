Circus World returns to in-person performances

BARABOO (WKOW) -- After shutting down most of its attractions during the pandemic, the show will go on at Circus World in Baraboo.

Starting Friday, LIVE in-person performances are coming back for the first time since 2019.

Scott O'Donnell, the executive director of Circus World Museum, appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the exciting kick-off to the summer season.

"We greatly look forward to connecting people to the wonder and the magic and the joy that is the circus," he said.

O'Donnell also talked about how they will keep circus-goers safe.

"We have an absolute army of hand sanitizing stations, social distancing stickers on the grounds across our 64 acres."

They will split the performance venues in half, letting people choose whether they're comfortable sitting close to other people or sitting in a socially distanced area.

