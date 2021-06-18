Cron’s grand slam sends Rockies over Brewers 7-3

DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 for their fourth consecutive victory. Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth. Luis Urias had a three-run double for the Brewers. Milwaukee committed four errors and lost its fourth in a row.