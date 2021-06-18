Elderly victim who died unnaturally identified in Rock Co.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the elderly woman who was found dead this week of what sheriff’s officials say was a complex, violent act. Ninety-seven-year-old Kathleen Beggs was found dead in a garage at a Town of Center residence on Monday. Authorities say a relative of Beggs had gone to check on her and found her body. The medical examiner did not provide an exact cause of death Friday other that to say it was unnatural. Officials say a person who was in the house at the time was taken into custody for questioning as a person of interest. That person remains jailed in Rock County on an unrelated matter.