In Iran’s subdued election, many voters appear to stay home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV showed voters streaming to cast their ballots, but very different scenes were playing out on Tehran’s streets, where traffic was light and polling places appeared relatively empty. Amid rising anger and apathy toward a presidential vote tipped in favor of Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s hard-line judiciary chief cultivated by Iran’s supreme leader, the election atmosphere was distinctly subdued. The state-linked Iranian Student Polling Agency has estimated a turnout of just above 40%, which would be the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Signs of anxiety over the turnout have emerged at the highest levels of Iran’s leadership