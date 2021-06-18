Juneteenth flag raised above Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Juneteenth flag is flying above the Wisconsin capitol for the second year in a row.

On Friday morning, Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #124 to raise the flag.

“As we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites across our state, we know our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and healthcare to education and childcare, to the justice system and economic opportunity. We’ve had moments this past year where we’ve made steps toward progress, but we are reminded today this work is urgent. We must continue our work to create the state and the future we want for each other and for our kids.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The Juneteenth flag will remain in the air until sunset on June 20. It’s temporarily replacing the Rainbow Pride flag, but all other flags are not impacted.