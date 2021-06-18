Last minute Father’s Day gift ideas

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Father's Day just two days away, you may still be in search of a last minute gift for dad.

Something for the outdoors such as a grill is always an option according to Brent Morrison at Ace Hardware in La Crosse.

Before purchasing a grill, however, he said to know the differences between them.

"Charcoal and gas would have a different taste. Obviously you would need a gas propane cylinder to run your gas grill with," said Morrison. "There are various techniques you can use between the two. We also have some combination grills that would be good for both charcoal, gas, and pellets."

He also suggested that those looking for Father's Day gifts also consider sporting goods such as fishing rods for example. Tools are always a popular choice, too.