Major U.S.-led war games wind up in northwestern Africa

TAN-TAN, Morocco (AP) — More than 7,000 troops from the United States, African and NATO countries have wound up a large-scale training exercise in the northwestern section of a continent increasingly threatened by Islamist extremists and military strife. The U.S.-led African Lion war games lasted almost two weeks and took place in regional U.S. ally Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal. The annual drills, the largest in Africa, were skipped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commander of the U.S. Army’s Southern European Task Force Africa said Friday it had been an “exceptional” exercise that “provided readiness and a good opportunity to build cohesion across the forces.”