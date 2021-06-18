Monroe County offering walk-in vaccination clinics

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - During the next two weeks, the Monroe County Health Department has walk-in appointments available for anyone who wants to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The vaccinations are at their office at 315 W. Oak St. in Sparta starting Monday, June 21 and continuing through Friday, July 2. Openings are available between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They're offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The health department also has scheduled clinics coming up. All three are at the health department. The first is on Wednesday, June 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. At this clinic, they'll only be using the Moderna vaccine.

A clinic on Wednesday, July 7 from 7:30 a.m to noon has only the Pfizer vaccine.

On July 16, a clinic from 7:30 a.m. to noon again features only the Moderna vaccine.

Those interested can walk in on clinic days or book an appointment in advance. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call 608-269-8666. If you do not have access to a computer or need assistance in

booking an appointment, please call 608-269-8666 Monday-Friday 8:00-4:30. You may also send questions to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us