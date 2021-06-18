More soaking rains in the weekend but first, sunshine

Several rounds of thunderstorms greeted the area over the last 24 hours and it was welcomed with open arms. Yet, stronger storms last night brought up tennis ball-sized hail, 60 mph wind gusts and localized flooding.

On your morning commute, take your time and stay alert of any damage that may have occurred.

Clearing skies will occur early as the front drops to the southeast. Under the sunshine, temperatures will return to the 80s with an isolated 90-degree day. It will be fairly breezy with the exiting cold front and an approaching shortwave.

Then the approaching shortwave could bring a few showers into the overnight. Showers with isolated thunder will be weak, light and isolated.

Saturday will be a gorgeous summer day with seasonal temperatures under the sunshine. Take advantage of your outdoor time today because soggy weather moves in Sunday.

By Sunday morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the daytime. There could be the potential for a few stronger storms in the evening hours. Stay aware as this threat will continue to be monitored throughout the weekend.

Enjoy your Father's Day weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett