No charges filed against Michigan official who flashed rifle

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says no charges will be filed against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a livestreamed meeting. Ronald Clous of the Grand Traverse County Board showed the weapon on camera Jan. 20, as a citizen on the phone urged the chairman to denounce the far-right Proud Boys. The board was meeting virtually from home during the pandemic. Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday that Clous’ action was “reprehensible and irresponsible but not illegal.” Some residents of the northern Michigan community had demanded Clous’ resignation, while others said the incident was blown out of proportion.