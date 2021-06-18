Police say 17th century paintings found in highway dumpster

BERLIN (AP) — German police are appealing for information about the possible owners of two 17th-century paintings discovered in a highway rest stop dumpster. Police said Frida that a 64-year-old man found the oil paintings at the rest stop near Ohrenbach in central Germany last month. He later handed them in to police in the western city of Cologne. Police said an initial assessment by an art expert concluded that the two framed paintings were originals. One is a self-portrait by Pietro Belloti that shows the Italian artist smiling and dates to 1665. The other is a portrait of a boy by the 17th-century Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten.