Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CLAYTON…

NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE…SOUTHWESTERN ALLAMAKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN

WINNESHIEK COUNTIES…

At 240 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Postville, or

14 miles south of Waukon, moving east at 50 mph.

Penny size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Postville, Monona, McGregor, Clermont, Marquette, Farmersburg,

Hardin, Luana, Castalia, Clayton, Volney, Spook Cave Campground,

Giard, Watson, State Road 51 And County W 48, National, Pikes Peak

State Park, Effigy Mounds, Montauk Historic Site and Froelich.

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.