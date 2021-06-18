Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:30 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WINONA…SOUTHEASTERN
OLMSTED…NORTHERN HOUSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTIES…
At 1135 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Altura to near Rochester. Movement
was east at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Rochester, Winona, La Crescent, Goodview, St. Charles, Eyota,
Lewiston, Fountain City, Dover, Stockton, Rollingstone, Hokah,
Altura, Dakota, Dodge, Marion, New Hartford, Wilson, Mound Prairie
and Money Creek.
This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 217 and
276.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.