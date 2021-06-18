Sunshine To Wrap Up The Week

Wrapping up the week with Sunshine…

Temperatures in the 80s and 90s and mostly sunny skies graced the Coulee Region. There is a slight chance for isolated t-storms tonight. Tonight we are expected to cool down into the 60s.

Beautiful Saturday…

The warm weather continues into the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on your Saturday with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Stormy Father's Day…

After a mostly sunny Saturday, our probability of rain will increase, but we will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass counts will be high on Saturday and low on Sunday. Pine counts will be low on Saturday and Sunday. Mold counts will be medium on Saturday and Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt