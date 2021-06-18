Trucker who drove into Floyd protest could have charges dropped

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver who drove through a large crowd of protesters on a Minneapolis highway last year during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd will have criminal charges dropped if he remains law-abiding for the next year.

Bogdan Vechirko was charged with a felony count of making threats of violence and with criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor.

Vechirko told investigators he didn’t mean to drive into the protest or hurt anyone as he was returning from a fuel delivery in Minneapolis.

Nobody was seriously hurt during the incident.