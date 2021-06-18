Woman now 7th person wanted in Georgia taxi driver’s slaying

ATLANTA (AP) — A seventh person is now wanted in the April death of a Georgia taxi driver found slain far from her home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it has obtained a murder warrant for 28-year-old Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion of Marietta. Investigators say Encarnacion was last known to be in Mexico. Encarnacion is accused in the death of 37-year-old Rosanna Delgado. The Venezuelan immigrant disappeared April 16 while driving her taxi. The mother of two was found dead on April 20 at a rental cabin in northern Georgia’s mountains. Three suspects were arrested in May in Mexico and returned to the United States. Encarnacion and three others remain at large.