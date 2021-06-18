Work starts Monday on part of Mormon Coulee Road

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting on Monday, June 21, work on the right-hand southbound lane of Mormon Coulee Road gets underway.

The City of La Crosse said Friday that there is scheduled utility work on the road from Birch Street to approximately 400 feet past the intersection of Shelby Road/Broadview Place. No intersections are impacted by the work according to the city.

During that time, drivers should expect delays in that area. The city also cautions drivers to stay alert as large equipment is moving in the work zone.

The lane is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the day on Friday, July 2.