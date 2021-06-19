Four shot, including 1-year-old, at Toronto birthday party

TORONTO (AP) — Three children have been wounded in gunfire that broke out at a child’s outdoor birthday party in western Toronto. Police Inspector Kelly Skinner says a 1-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds. Skinner says the children weren’t the targets of the shooting. Police are looking for “multiple suspects,” but investigators haven’t yet released information about them. She didn’t say what condition the victims were in, but paramedics earlier said one child suffered life-threatening injuries, while another was in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.