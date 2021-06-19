Juneteenth is a day of celebration across America and especially in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Juneteenth celebration is held in Riverside Park each year but the history behind the newly declared national holiday is what Juneteenth is all about.

Denise Christy-Moss, Producer of Enduring Families Project, said for the third year in a row, the project has been involved in the Juneteenth celebration in the La Crosse community. They reenact the stories of African Americans that lived in La Crosse in the mid to late 1800s by taking them to sites where African Americans lived or had businesses.

Christy-Moss said most people don't realize the rich African American history in the city of La Crosse.

"George Edwin Taylor, the first African American to run for President in 1904 lived in this area. He grew up in West Salem but he had a printing press on third and Main Street," said Christy-Moss.

Many have taken an interest in the past and educating themselves about it.

"There has been a lot of interest in finding out about this history. We've done presentations at schools, historical societies in West Salem and Holmen," said Christy-Moss. "There have been a lot of community groups that have asked us to give presentations too so people want to know about this aspect of La Crosse history."

She explained that June 19, 1865 was the celebration of the last enslaved people in Texas being set free and that is cause for huge celebration. It was cause for celebration in 1887 when the early La Crosse African American settlers celebrated freedom and it is cause for celebration on June 19.

"Celebrating liberty is important because you have to work so hard to get it. What should be God given is something that people have fought and bled and died for and celebrating the fruit of that gain is important and that is what Juneteenth is about," said Christy-Moss.

Which is why holding a celebration in La Crosse each year for Juneteenth means so much.

"It's important that people come here and acknowledge that freedom is worth celebrating. People have fought and bled and died for something that should be given at birth," said Christy-Moss.

This year's Juneteenth celebration was put together by over 50 local organizations. Among those are Hope Restores and B.L.A.C.K. (Black Leaders Acquiring Knowledge). They said their hope is to celebrate the day with everyone they can.

"We're really just collaborating with other organizations in town to come together and make this a really beautiful celebration and experience," said Tashyra Bernard, Co-Founder and Program Director of Hope Restores. "It's really gotten a lot of great traction. It's been received really, really well so there's a lot of excitement about it."

This is Hope Restores first year being a part of the event in La Crosse, but a holiday they have always celebrated.

"For us it really just means hope that the city and different members of the community are not only ready to be a part of celebrating this, but they are asking questions and they are starting to get hungry and that's what we are going for," said Bernard. "We want more than anything for people to start thinking more inclusively and this has planted that seed."

Jazzma Holland, Co-founder and Secretary of B.L.A.C.K., said with so many people wanting to be involved and honor the holiday, it really means a lot to organizers and the African American community.

"With this being an event about Black liberation, Black emancipation, just to have so much support from our city, and our partners, it is just very heartwarming. It shows that we do have a lot of partners here and many people that care about the Black community in La Crosse," said Holland.

She said having so many local organizations come together to make Juneteenth such a big deal, is incredible.

"A lot of times we have our own kinds of missions but with this event, we all want to celebrate us, our people. It's just great to work with so many amazing people that have the same common goal," said Holland.

They said the fact that so many people within the La Crosse community come out, celebrate, and learn on Juneteenth each year, just how important the holiday is.

"It shows that they are interested in the history and the idea of inclusion, and the diversity that is the history of La Crosse now and back then," said Christy-Moss. "Celebrating that, acknowledging that is a drastic change from the way things have been in the past. People being here and acknowledging that is definitely a demonstration that more people are open to inclusion and cultural diversity."

On Thursday, Juneteenth was officially declared a national holiday by President Biden. They say there is a lot of work to still be done, but this is moving in the right direction.

"It shows change. There is a lot to be done but this step, this legislative step is worth acknowledging," said Christy-Moss.