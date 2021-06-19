Onalaska celebrates sixteenth annual summer festival

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Onalaska American Legion hosted the city's annual Community Days festival this weekend.

Community members gathered at the Legion to celebrate, enjoying food, live music, and various events on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, the American Legion Field hosted a baseball game between the Viroqua Legion and the West Salem Legion teams. Event-goers enjoyed baseball alongside other festivities.

According to the Onalaska American Legion Bar Manager, Patrick Paradise, the event is a great way to give back to the community.

"Community is everything for us, so we want to give back to the community, which we do every year. Any profits that we make go back to the community," said Paradise.

Paradise stated event organizers still have to decide what this year's profits will go towards, as they have donated the funds to the fire department, area schools, and other local organizations in past years.