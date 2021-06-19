Partygoers, police injured at curfew-busting rave in France

PARIS (AP) — A 22-year-old man lost his hand and several others were also injured amid violence as police tried to break up an unauthorized rave party in western France. The tensions erupted just two days before France lifts an overnight virus curfew that’s been in place for more than eight months. The curfew has prompted growing frustration among young people and led to scattered tensions. The top government official in the region said it took police more than seven hours to disperse the crowd. Police fired tear gas and charged clusters of violent partygoers who hurled metal balls and other projectiles at security forces.